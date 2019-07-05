Eric was in and out of Sadie’s life early on, then mostly out. He spent more time in treatment centers, in detox facilities, and prison, and homeless shelters over the last 10 years. Mother and daughter live together in Gloucester City, in a home by the swim club. Four years ago, Katie took Sadie to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission to see her father. She’d always been open with her daughter about his illness, but it was difficult, a day they both think about often. That was the last time Sadie saw him.