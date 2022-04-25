A 32-year-old former boyfriend has been charged in the late-night fatal shooting of a 28-year-old mother at a Palmyra car wash, authorities said Monday.

Antonio Burke, of Palmyra, was taken into custody following a traffic stop Monday in Dallas, and faces charges of murder and related offenses in the killing of Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson.

The criminal complaint against Burke, who is scheduled to appear in a Texas court on Tuesday, was signed last week, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell said in a news release.

Stilley had been in a relationship with Burke for around six weeks, said Stilley’s grandmother, Joanne Taylor, in a phone interview Monday.

Taylor said she and her husband are now caring for Stilley’s 2-year-old daughter, Avianna.

Stilley grew up in the Delran area and was recently taking an online course in medical billing and coding, Taylor said.

“She was a very caring, trustworthy person to her friends,” Taylor said.

Until recently, Stilley had been living with her grandparents in Cinnaminson, but then she moved out to be with Burke, Taylor said.

Around 10:45 p.m. on April 18, Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax self-service car wash at 1 Filmore Ave. and found Stilley’s body lying on the ground in the parking lot near her vehicle.

Stilley died from a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Coffina and Campbell said the motive for the shooting was under investigation.