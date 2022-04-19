A 28-year-old Cinnaminson woman was found fatally shot at a Palmyra car wash late Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of Alicia Stilley was discovered on the ground near her vehicle in the parking lot of the Hot Wet & Wax self-service car wash located at 1 Filmore Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell said in a news release.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation. No other details of the case were released.

Anyone with information on the case can call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us or police@palmyrapd.org.