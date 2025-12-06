Fire damages Atlantic City Boardwalk’s iconic Peanut World

A fire Friday tore through the Atlantic City Boardwalk’s Peanut World souvenir shop, according to authorities.

Atlantic City firefighters battled the blaze that erupted about 4 p.m. at the business off Martin Luther King Boulevard. Heavy smoke billowed out onto the Boardwalk and damaged three other buildings, according to a news release.

The businesses were closed, and no injuries were reported.

While the buildings are salvageable, Peanut World’s interior will have to be rehabbed, according to city public safety spokesperson Matt Duffy. City officials will assess the damage next week, he said.

“We have many buildings of historical significance here in Atlantic City and we really try to keep their integrity whenever possible,” Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said in a statement.

Peanut World could not be reached by phone early Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.