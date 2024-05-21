Beyond the boardwalk: Explore Atlantic City like a local

If you’re driving down to Atlantic City solely for the casinos, you’re missing out on the true spirit of the city. Through the creation of the boardwalk, economic downturns and prosperity, and even highly politicized hotel implosions, the city keeps moving beyond the Atlantic Avenue skyscrapers.

Just a few blocks from the slot machines are the people who make up AC — the locals who run the restaurants, meeting spaces, and utilities that enable the boardwalk empires to thrive. It’s a scrappy city of DIY makers, entrepreneurs and creatives of different backgrounds, with no shortage of people to meet if you’re looking for inspiration.

Step away from the boardwalk and explore the areas where the locals hang out, like Ducktown, a traditionally Italian American neighborhood where you can expect delicious meals at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern, White House Subs, and Dock’s Oyster House. Or the Marina District, hugged by Clam Creek and Gardner’s Basin, home to the Atlantic City Aquarium. As you pass Oceans Resort and follow the boardwalk curve toward Absecon Inlet, there’s plenty of action on the inlet side of things. And finally, there’s the Orange Loop, named for the orange spots on the classic Monopoly board, from Tennessee Avenue to St. James Place to New York Avenue, a growing hotspot and culinary experimentation.

No matter where you end up around town, you’ll find (and meet) the people who make Atlantic City shine. To get you started on your A.C. like-a-local adventure, read on for our guide.

A bustling hub for artists

As you start exploring the city, don’t ignore the scrappy innovation found on all corners. The off-boardwalk neighborhoods are spaces for artists to live and work. Meanwhile, music is part of AC’s DNA, and local groups have taken it upon themselves to keep it that way. Through regular events and programming, they draw in audiences from outside the city, while mentoring a new generation of jazz musicians, drag performers, cabaret singers and more.

“Sometimes you hear people say, ‘we should do this or, we should do that,’ and at some point, you’ve just gotta be the one to do it,” says Tina Notaro, an artist who works across many of the parties and events around town. Notaro mentions photography pop-ups on the far end of the boardwalk, bay walks behind the Borgata and spontaneous bubble art. That’s how this community works: Someone gets an idea, and others pitch in to make it happen. Most of the organizations collaborating with artists sell original works, accept donations and request volunteers.

Anchor Rock Club, a newer venue in Atlantic City which has quickly become a home to the city's music and performance community. Read more MIGUEL MARTINEZ / For the Inquirer

Anchor Rock Club

Up a ramp right off the boardwalk, Anchor Rock has quickly become a home to the music and performance community in Atlantic City. Locals let off steam here, catching everything from indie bands to drag shows, standup comedy to hardcore acts. A highlight is the monthly Night Market, run by Notaro, with a handful of vendors, plus a late-night immersive audio/visual dance party. If you make friends with regulars, you might even score an invite to new moon beach parties.

📍247 S. New York Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐anchorrockclub.com, 📷 @anchorrockclub

Locals Aja Percy (left) and Kareema Jones eat blackened salmon tacos during happy hour at Kelsey's in Atlantic City. Read more YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Kelsey’s

This jazz club can seem intimidating to a first-timer, with its rotating calendar of top-tier musicians and a reservation line around the block every night. But inside, it pulses with the spirit of AC and shouldn’t be missed. If the menu doesn’t convince you (an entire tray of cornbread!), the staff will make you feel like family, while well-dressed locals will be happy to join in and celebrate alongside you. Grab a seat at the bar to dig into the menu, or just get chatty with the regulars.

📍1545 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 📞 609-344-2200, 🌐kelseyac.com, 📷 @kelseysac

Daddies & Baddies Drag Show

Hollywood Jay is an Atlantic City fixture. One half of the duo Haus of Qweens with his partner, Jay is dedicated to blooming where he’s planted. “I remain in AC to keep the blood flowing,” he said. While the casinos may bring in drag performers from out of town, Jay has run several shows encouraging local queens to develop their craft before joining groups in Philly and nearby cities. After revues at several venues in town, his current show Daddies & Baddies at The Royce Social Club at the Tropicana feels like he’s come full circle. “It’s just a good time,” he says.

📍2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 📷 @hausofqweens

Where they take their drinks seriously

Beyond the glitzy casino bars like The Yard and Carousel Bar, Atlantic City shines with distilleries and boutique spots dedicated to crafting exceptional drinking experiences. What sets this community apart is its collaborative spirit. When one local producer launches a special edition, it’s common to see others join in, creating a network of shared creativity and support. This collective effort not only enriches the city’s beverage scene but also fosters a unique culture of innovation and camaraderie among its makers.

Lead Brewer Christopher Howells and Assistant Brewer Brandon Almand pose for a photo at The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The Seed: A Living Beer Project

The folks at The Seed want you to understand the history behind your drink. They think of fermentation as poetry, an expression of local agriculture and natural ingredients. Visit their taproom, you’ll learn about the foraged fruits and locally-sourced grains infusing the current draft list.

📍204 N Delaware Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐theseedbeer.com, 📷 @theseedbeer

Tony’s Baltimore Grill Read more Joe Lamberti

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

If you haven’t been to Tony’s, you’re overlooking the heart of the city. With its red vinyl booths, wood paneling and low lighting, this is the mother of all dives, the most comforting spot in AC. Because of the late kitchen hours and a 24-hour bar, you’ll meet locals stopping by for a pint after work.

“We’re all nocturnal,” Notaro said. “Tony’s at 2 a.m. is where I’m going because you can expect to see a bunch of people you know there.” As community connectors, the restaurant is always in collab with someone, from serving beer by The Seed to brunch specials with Alibi Gin. Fans of this spot are so passionate, they’ve gotten TBG’s tattoos.

📍2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐tonysbaltimoregrillac.com, 📷 @tonysbaltimoregrill

Fun for all ages

Despite the large number of bars inside the casinos and out, there’s a lot of sober fun to be had. Locals are thrilled there are finally places you can go without centering the night on alcohol, whether you’re bringing children or not.

Lucky Snake Arcade

Yes, this one is in a resort, but it’s a lot of fun. Since Showboat reopened as an event space and not a casino, it’s hosted many interesting conventions in the spot that used to house dozens of slot machines, featuring everything from classic car contests to horror movie icons. The best use of that space by far is Lucky Snake Arcade. With feverish compulsion, you can spend all night on classic pinball and video games, skeeball lanes, rollerskating, go-karts and blacklight mini golf. This space is the great equalizer of Atlantic City communities. You’ll see everyone here in the early evening before starting their night.

📍801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐 theluckysnake.com

Beat The Daily Grind

This is a special little cafe where you can order a breakfast sandwich and simultaneously receive a complimentary biscotti from the owner’s wife. There’s always a table of welcoming regulars, making this a great place to chat with a local and sip a hot cappuccino before taking away homemade Italian delicacies.

📍3807 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 📞 609-727-0365, 🌐 beatthedailygrind.square.site

A deeply connected community that cares for its own

More than anything, Atlantic City is a place that takes care of itself, because it always had to. Between developers using land as capital, or gambling trends moving in and out, locals created their own systems for remaining a community within one of the largest tourist attractions in the country.

The Leadership Studio

The Leadership Studio is a great place to catch a basic yoga class, but their place in the community is about so much more. They offer Power and all-levels yoga, and a teaching academy. And with the Atlantic & Cape May County Recovery Court, John Brooks Recovery Center, and AtlantiCare, they’ve developed a practice for recovering addicts to practice mindfulness. All classes are donation-based and they supply scholarships for specific programs to the community. Attending a class at The Leadership Studio enables someone who needs a safe space to secure a seat.

📍161 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐 leadershipstudioac.com, 📷 @theleadershipstudio_ac

C.R.O.P.S

In the movement to make AC a healthy city, C.R.O.P.S. is leading the way. This food non-profit aims to incorporate fresh produce from local gardens around Atlantic City into restaurant menus, but that’s just the beginning. Shopping or volunteering at any of their storefronts or markets supports community gardens and the distribution of healthy food and nutritional information to people who need it the most.

📍2101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 🌐 cropsnj.org, 📷 @cropsnonprofit