The Atlantic City aquarium was closed for 5 years but the fish (and one beloved turtle) swam on. It’s back.

If turtles get lonely, Groman the Loggerhead had a tough couple of years at the Atlantic City Aquarium.

Closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city-owned aquarium in Gardner’s Basin finally reopened this week after five years of renovations and repairs. The aquarium, which opened in 1999, features more than 100 species, diamondback turtles, southern and cow-nose rays, sea horses, pipe fish, and lionfish. Groman, a 225-pound loggerhead sea turtle, is a favorite among staffers and, now that the aquarium’s open again, visitors too.

“Oh yeah, he definitely loves visitors,” said Sarita Stroud, the staff aquarist. “He’ll come to the glass and check people out.”

According to city officials, aquarium repairs were greater than expected, and delays mounted with the pandemic’s impact on supply chains. The aquarium did not empty the tanks and exhibits during the closure, however, and fish, turtles, and other aquatic animals had the run of the place for years. According to Stroud, Shore Aquarium Services cared for the animals throughout the shutdown.

“Even though we were closed for 5 years, they were better off than we were,” Stroud said. “They were well-fed and looked after.”

The aquarium added new exhibits during the shutdown, including the “Under the Sea” coloring area, hurricane simulator and photo booth. By summer, six touch tanks with daily feeding shows will open too.

The Aquarium is open year-round, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 800 N New Hampshire Ave. Admission prices and additional information can be found at www.acnj.gov/pages/acaquarium. The public may also contact the Aquarium at 609-348-2880.