Atco Dragway abruptly announces permanent shutdown after 63 years

Atco Dragway, which opened in rural Camden County in 1960, abruptly announced on Tuesday that it was shutting down for good.

The announcement was made at 5:49 p.m. on the Facebook page run by Atco Dragway. No explanation was provided and no comments were allowed on the post. The same announcement was made on the track’s Instagram page and comments there were also turned off.

“Atco Dragway is permanently closed. We will not be open from this point on. The remainder of our schedule for 2023 will be canceled,” the announcement stated.

“Thank you all for your patronage and memories over the years,” the announcement continued.

Atco Dragway was the first official drag strip in New Jersey, originally opening in the Atco section of Waterford Township in 1960 as Atco Raceway.

In 2020, it was revealed that an Illinois company had submitted an application to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission to redevelop the 180-acre site. According to the application, the paved sections of the site were to be used for an automobile auction facility. The application was co-signed by Leonard Capone Jr., who was Atco Dragway’s owner.

Capone could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Officials in Waterford Township also could not be reached for comment.

While comments were turned off on Atco Dragway’s announcement, they were open at the Facebook page for Dragzine, an online news outlet about drag racing. Dragzine first reported the track’s potential sale in 2020.

“Thanks for the memories ... And starting my life as a devoted Drag Racing Fan ... since the mid sixties!” wrote Facebook user Dan MacIsaac.

“Live 5 minutes from there, grew up as kid at the track, at least they went out with a bang, they raced well past their curfew this past Saturday night,” Frank Balsama wrote.

“They don’t want people drag racing on the streets and its not safe, but that is what is going to happen. Please, quit closing all the drag strips!” Jim Lauer wrote.

Atco Dragway’s announcement concluded with a special thanks to the participants and fans at the track’s last event, the 29th Annual Chris Miller Racing Pan American Nationals, which ended on July 16.

“To all of our staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sticking it out with us and being the best in the business!” the announcement concluded.