According to the application, “existing paved areas” at the drag strip would be “used for an automobile auction facility.” At the moment, it’s unclear if the race track is under contract to be sold. Waterford Township officials, including Mayor Richard Yeatman, did not respond to several requests for comment. Insurance Auto Auctions could not be reached. The application was co-signed by Leonard Capone Jr., Atco Dragway’s current owner. Capone declined to comment when reached by The Inquirer, and on Tuesday’s “Test n’ Tune” night at Atco, where anyone with a helmet can hit the quarter-mile drag strip, racers said neither Capone nor track employees would talk about the matter.