The beach is Atlantic City’s first guarded beach, geographically, the only place left on the inlet side (as opposed to the ocean front) that still has enough sand for a beach. You won’t find another guarded beach until you make the turn from the inlet to be back again along the ocean at New Hampshire Avenue. Caspian has public bathrooms and a beach station headquarters named for TeRoy A. Collins, a pioneering African American in the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.