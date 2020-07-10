A 77-year-old Delaware County man was pronounced dead after being found unconscious in shallow water at a beach in Atlantic City, police said Friday.
Gustave Vincolato, of Folcroft, was pulled from the water by Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguards just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Ohio Avenue beach, police said.
The lifeguards performed CPR and Vincolato was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was pronounced dead.
The results of an autopsy were pending, police said.