3-alarm fire damages Atlantic City boardwalk

No injuries were reported after a 3-alarm fire erupted on the Atlantic City boardwalk Thursday night, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of the Central Pier Arcade near South Tennessee Avenue.

Around 9:50 p.m., the fire was still not under control, said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr.

A livestream of the boardwalk on YouTube showed firefighters still on scene, though there was no visible fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.