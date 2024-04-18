Link copied to clipboard
3-alarm fire damages Atlantic City boardwalk
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of the Central Pier Arcade near South Tennessee Avenue. No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported after a 3-alarm fire erupted on the Atlantic City boardwalk Thursday night, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of the Central Pier Arcade near South Tennessee Avenue.
Around 9:50 p.m., the fire was still not under control, said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr.
A livestream of the boardwalk on YouTube showed firefighters still on scene, though there was no visible fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.