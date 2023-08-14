A boat struck and killed a 79-year-old who was woman swimming near the coast of Atlantic City on Saturday.

Marine Service Bureau officials told 6ABC that the crash happened in the Intercoastal Waterway near the Albany Avenue Bridge just after 5 p.m., when a 20-foot Robalo boat struck Norma Michaels, of Ventor, who was swimming near a residential dock.

The boat’s operator was Jeffrey Jastrzembski, 52, of Atlantic City. Officials said he remained at the scene, and did not report any injuries from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities have not said if Jastrzembski will face charges.