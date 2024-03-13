Former Atlantic City councilmember admits to voter fraud

A former Atlantic City councilmember pleaded guilty Wednesday in Camden federal court to falsifying a voter registration application that led to a fraudulent vote being cast to benefit his 2019 primary campaign, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

MD Hossain Morshed, 50, who lost his bid last year to be reelected in Atlantic City’s 4th Ward, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb to fraudulent procurement and submission of voter registration applications.

The guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors, court records show.

Morshed is scheduled to be sentenced July 16.

“We are committed to investigating and prosecuting those who unlawfully attempt to compromise the integrity of our elections,” Sellinger said in a news release.

Morshed’s lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Christopher O’Malley, declined to comment Wednesday evening.

Morshed admitted to persuading a resident of Galloway Township in 2019 to register to vote from an Atlantic City address, then later to apply to vote by mail. The fraudulent vote was cast during the 2019 primary election. Morshed was first elected to the council that year.

The Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections received the falsified voter registration and the Atlantic County Board of Elections received the completed mail-in ballot, which was counted for the 2019 primary election.

During recorded conversations, Morshed directed the voter, if questioned by law enforcement, to lie about the scheme, Sellinger said.