ATLANTIC CITY — City Council President Marty Small Sr. on Thursday called the newly announced effort to change the form of city government “an ongoing attempt to humiliate” the people of Atlantic City, one that represents “a deep seated racial bias and animus ... that reflects a mindset that believes African Americans and other races can’t govern.”
The sharp words were delivered in City Council chambers as Small stood alongside other members of City Council, clergy, business owners, community leaders, officials from the police and fire unions and the president of Teamsters Local 331, which represents blue-collar city employees.
“This feels invasive, this feels very disrespectful,” said Sheila Hull-Freeman of Bungalow Park, who was representing neighborhood civic associations. “It feels like another effort is rearing its ugly head against elected officials. This is not what we want to have taken away from our citizens in Atlantic City.”
The effort to change the form of the city’s government, which is still under state control with a mayor under FBI investigation, to a council-city manager form was disclosed Wednesday by The Inquirer. It is being spearheaded by Bob McDevitt, the president of Unite Here Local 54, former State Sen. Raymond Lesniak and Resorts owner Morris Bailey.
Small also announced that he had asked New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to investigate whether the involvement of Resorts Casino owner Bailey and CEO Mark Giannantonio in the petition drive violated ethical or legal regulations prohibiting certain political activity by casino employees.
“Wake up Atlantic City,” Small said. “We cannot take lightly a plot to gain control of this city by nefarious means.”
Small released an email he had obtained, written by Lesniak, that laid out a time table calling for a referendum election as soon as August 13, in the dead of summer. If it is successful, new council elections would be held Sept. 24, according to the email, dated May 13. The six November ward council elections would then be canceled.
Not attending was Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, who remains under investigation by the FBI for possible campaign finance violations following a December raid at his house by the FBI and IRS. One high-ranking government official characterized the effort as “a way to get rid of Gilliam before the FBI does.”
The criticism from City Hall came as the petition drive officially announced itself as “Atlantic City Residents for Good Government,” seeking to change the Mayor and Council to a Council-Manager form that would have a five-member council that appoints a city manager to run the day-to-day operations.
The entire government of Atlantic City, whatever the form, remains under the authority of the state, which was granted those powers by the Legislature in 2016 as a way to stabilize the precarious financial state of Atlantic City, which was near bankruptcy and suffering from the fallout of five casino closures.
Those powers give Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver the right to essentially veto any citizen referendum. Small said Thursday that he had spoken with Oliver and she supported the current form of government.
Gina Trish, a spokesperson for Oliver at the Department of Community Affairs, which Oliver heads, said Oliver “has expressed no opinion or position on this matter and that we will stay focused on the work that DCA is responsible for doing in Atlantic City.”
The news conference echoed familiar themes in Atlantic City that erupted over the state takeover: concern over the sanctity of the city’s coveted Municipal Utilities Authority, its Water Works, in Monopoly parlance, the fear of a county-wide police force replacing the city department or an island-wide fire company replacing Atlantic City’s.
Several speakers also expressed concern about possible involvement by South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III, who was involved in the beginnings of the state takeover and whose brother Philip Norcross lobbied on behalf of a private water company, New Jersey American Water, as well as on behalf of the Casino Association.
Dan Fee, a spokesman for Norcross, said Norcross was neither involved nor supporting the effort to change the form of Atlantic City government. He also answered “No,” when asked if Norcross was looking at this effort as a way to install a city manager who would advance his interests in Atlantic City on assets like the MUA or installing a county police department, as was done in Camden.