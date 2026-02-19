1,100 dead or sick geese in N.J. spark bird flu warning, prompt lake’s closure

At least 1,100 dead or sick birds, mostly Canada geese, have been reported across New Jersey in an outbreak that started on Valentine’s Day, according to state officials.

At least 50 geese have died at Alcyon Lake in Pitman, Gloucester County. Officials have closed the lake and the adjoining Betty Park out of precaution.

The fish and wildlife division within the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are tracking them as suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), or bird flu.

Bird flu is not new. But it began to spread in the U.S. in January 2022 and has infected wild and domestic birds in every state.

While bird flu can infect humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is primarily a threat to animals and poses little risk to the public.

State officials say large numbers of dead geese may be concentrated in areas where birds gather to look for open water as ice melts. They said that the 1,100 dead or sick wild birds were reported between Saturday and Monday.

Where have dead geese been found?

The DEP says it has received reports of dead Canada geese in South Jersey, including in Hainesport, Burlington County; Sicklerville, Camden County; and Pitman.

Annmarie Ruiz, Gloucester County’s health officer, said the dead geese were noticed in Pitman on Tuesday. She said that there were probably more than 50 at Alcyon Lake, but that there were reports of dead geese elsewhere in the municipality.

“Right now, we have to presume that it is bird flu based on the signs the birds were exhibiting,” Ruiz said.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture took some of the birds for testing. The results could take weeks, she said.

“Right now, we’re just erring on the side of caution,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said workers use face shields and gloves when handling the birds, which are triple-bagged before being disposed.

She said people can report sick or dead wild birds to Gloucester County animal control at 856-881-2828 or the DEP at 877-927-6337.

Caryelle Lasher, Camden County’s health officer, said there have been only a small number of reports of dead birds in the county.

Those were concentrated in the lake off Mullen Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, she said.

Overall, however, the county has not seen a spike in reports, she said.

Ruiz and Lasher — as well as state officials — stress that people should not touch sick or dead wildlife of any kind. And they should keep pets away.

Even though the risk is low, the potential for human infection exists.

The DEP also has an online form to report sick or dead birds.

H5N1 is a respiratory bird disease caused by influenza A viruses. Wild birds, such as ducks, gulls, and shorebirds, can carry and spread these viruses but may show no signs of illness, according to the DEP.

The disease can kill domestic poultry such as chickens. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, and incoordination.

It continues to infect not only birds, but also mammals.

Tips to prevent infection: