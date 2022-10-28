All aboard the Ryan Express!

In response to popular demand, Stockton University has opened its expansive collection of baseball great Nolan Ryan memorabilia to public viewing.

Earlier this year, real estate executive and former Shore Mall co-owner Leo S. Ullman donated his vast collection of Ryan memorabilia valued at over $1 million to Stockton. Officials of the South Jersey university said they intended to create courses around the collection, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, and to eventually exhibit it. All told, there were over 15,000 Ryan treasures.

But when the news of Ullman’s gift got out, the fans began to clamor.

“We’ve had calls from all over the country about Stockton receiving the collection,” said Dan Nugent, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation. “Our faculty and students will be making use of the items in the spring, but we wanted to get some of them on display as soon as possible to give the public access.”

It’s no wonder followers of the Major League living legend didn’t want to wait. In his history-making career with the New York Mets, the California Angels, the Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers, the right-handed speed pitcher set the still-unbeaten career record for strikeouts and for pitching seven no-hitters.

The items on display include baseballs, bats, gloves, jerseys, and baseballs, as well as some more unusual collectibles like a signed cowboy hat and an autographed horse saddle.

The free exhibit is spread across five Stockton locations: the Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton University at Manahawkin, and the Noyes Arts Garage and Stockton’s John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City.

Initially the pop-up exhibits were only going to be held until December 11, but that was quickly extended to February 26, 2023

“The Nolan Ryan pop-up exhibition will go into extra innings,” said Michael Cagno, Noyes executive director. “This will allow extra time for visitors to round the bases and check out the five Stockton sites.”

The memorabilia selected for the exhibition is intended to give a sense of Ryan’s career. The largest of the displays is at the Arts Garage. The walls of the room have been painted in the orange and blue of the Astros, said Cagno.

For now, while the World Series is underway, Phillies fans might start with Ryan’s Mets years.