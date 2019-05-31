Memorial Day weekend has passed and the official start of summer is just weeks away.
You know what that means? It’s time for a fresh slice of Manco and Manco before a cone at Kohr Brothers. Maybe you caught the Fudgy Wudgy man, or boardwalk fries are more your thing. But it’s best to leave an empty stomach before tackling The Great Nor’easter.
It’s Shore season.
But its signature sights, sounds, and smells come some minor inconveniences — like sandy beach blankets, wobbly beach umbrellas, or painful sunburns. Luckily, there are plenty of beach hacks, or tricks and tips, to make your Shore trip a walk in the park.
The internet has some ideas, like using a fitted sheet to keep sand off your beach blankets, or keeping a dust brush in the car to wipe off sandy feet. Don’t know where to put you cell phone and wallet while taking a dip? Disguise them in a diaper. Nasty sunburn? Try aloe ice cubes, according to some recommendations.
» Ultimate Shore Guide 2019: A town-by-town look at the best of the Shore’s old routines and new additions
We at the Inquirer want to hear about your favorite hacks. Tell us what you’ve picked up through the years in the Google form below or send an email at pmadej@phillynews.com. We’ll share some of our favorites with the rest of our readers.