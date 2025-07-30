Is the Bistro closed for good? | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Longtime diners of the Bistro at Cherry Hill are mourning its recent closure, but its owner hopes it’s only temporary. Also this week, get to know the district’s three new school administrators, including two new principals, plus a discount shoe pop-up is coming to town.

For some diners, the Bistro at Cherry Hill is a final vestige of simpler times, when people regularly shopped in person. Opened in 1998, the Cherry Hill Mall staple predated most online retailers and became a popular gathering spot in the community.

So its abrupt closure earlier this month left many longtime diners shocked. Restaurant president Andy Cosenza says the closure should only be temporary as he sorts out what he calls a communication “breakdown” over the status of the restaurant’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy reports.

He filed the voluntary bankruptcy in May and says he wasn’t even aware they’d been locked out of the restaurant after he suddenly fell ill.

Read more about where the restaurant’s bankruptcy proceedings stand and what longtime patrons are saying here.

Cherry Hill’s school board has approved three new administrators for the upcoming school year, including two elementary school principals.

Sean Sweeney has been tapped to serve as principal of Joyce Kilmer Elementary, taking over the role previously held by LaVonda C. Daniels, who died earlier this year. Lauren Giordano has been named principal of Johnson Elementary School, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

In addition, the board approved Wendy Wong to serve as curriculum and instruction supervisor.

Read more about the administrators here.

💡 Community News

Reminder to residents: Tax bill mailings for the second half of 2025 were delayed. The township said last week that the bills are expected to be mailed today, and residents will have an extended grace period until Aug. 25 to pay them. Discounted shoe store pop-up The Warehouse Sale is coming to Cherry Hill next month. The roving retailer will set up shop at 1590 Kings Highway North in the former home of Buy Buy Baby. The pop-up will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 17 and be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will be closed on Monday. The Cherry Hill Fire Department has received $2 million in state funding to build a regional training facility at its headquarters. The new facility, known as a burn building, will support scenario-based training and be available to other municipalities. In other fire department news, Captain Kirk Tharp retired on Saturday after decades of service to Cherry Hill, Westmont, and Collingswood. Cherry Hill resident, higher education administrator, and former civic leader Roger J. Dennis died earlier this month at the age of 75. He was a retired law professor, dean, and provost emeritus at Rutgers University-Camden, founding dean of Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law, and a former attorney for the Department of Justice. Congregation Kol Ami welcomed a new cantor this month. Justin Callis is a recent graduate of Hebrew Union College — Jewish Institute of Religion and has quickly become known for not only his voice but his signature bow ties. (Philadelphia Jewish Exponent) Cherry Hill Post 372 won its first New Jersey American Legion baseball state title on Monday, defeating Brooklawn 6-5. The team is now headed to a regional competition in Maryland, which will take place Aug. 6-10. (Courier Post) Ever have a burning question about town that you can’t answer? We’ve launched Curious Cherry Hill, a spot where readers can pose all types of questions, big and small, and we’ll answer them. Share your questions with us here.

🍽️ On our Plate

K&A Bagel Cafe on Route 70 is a must-try spot in South Jersey, according to The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi. Its menu includes traditional flavors like sesame and everything bagels, plus specialty options like pesto and jalapeño cheddar. It also serves seasonal sandwiches and “inventive schmears.” Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is gearing up to open in the Shoppes at Garden State Park, taking over the space previously occupied by &pizza. Known for its tacos and burritos, the restaurant is targeting a mid-August opening and will have indoor seating for about 40 people and space for 15 to 20 on the rear patio. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🎳 Things to Do

📖 Pop-Up Story Time in the Park: Join one of the librarians for a story. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🐉 Cooper River Dragon Boat Festival: Watch dragon boat racing, enjoy live entertainment, and more. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 1-Saturday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cooper River Park, Pennsauken

🍋 Free Lawn Concert Featuring Lackadaisical Lemon: The New Jersey band will perform a set of Grateful Dead tunes. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Woodstock Trading Company

👮 National Night Out: An annual community event aimed at building relationships between police and the public, this family-friendly event features demonstrations, community groups, food, and games. ⏰ Tuesday, Aug. 5, 6-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill East

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Old Orchard neighborhood, this three-bedroom home has undergone a complete renovation. The first floor features a living room and flex room off the kitchen, plus a partially converted garage currently used as a gym. The eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops, a matching backsplash, a waterfall peninsula, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor includes the primary suite and an updated hall bathroom. The basement has also been finished and includes a full bathroom, so it could be used as an additional bedroom. Out back, there’s a patio and a fenced yard.

Price: $639,000 | Size: 2,498 SF | Acreage: 0.07

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

