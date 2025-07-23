6 must-try bagel shops in South Jersey — think pesto bagels and lemon schmear

What makes a really good bagel?

Ask Rey Cruz of Rey Bagel Bistro, and he’ll tell you: It’s all about the chewiness.

While South Jersey bagel shops offer plenty of styles and flavors — from kettle-boiled cinnamon raisin to brick-oven everything — the texture is key.

“We’re close to New York, so the bagels are similar to those in that area,” Cruz said. “But the bagels here [in South Jersey] are going to be chewier — you can tell the difference."

From Cherry Hill to Sewell, there are plenty of shops serving chewy bagels with creative schmears — think sesame with lemon meringue cream cheese or pumpernickel with olive spread.

Consider these shops and explore the South Jersey bagel scene.

Kismet Bagels Luncheonette

Jacob and Alexandra Cohen’s luncheonette may be the new kid on the block in Collingswood, but Philadelphians know the “bagel sammies” on the menu well. Inside the 2,000-square-foot retro diner-style dining room with counter seating, folks can order chewy bagels with signature zhug sauce and schmears, along with pizza bagels, patty melts, chicken salad sandwiches, brioche doughnuts, and a full coffee program.

📍747 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 856-240-0353, 🌐 kismetbagels.com/pages/collingswood

Hudah Babylon Bagel & Restaurant

In Sewell, there’s one place serving bagels and falafel. At Hudah Babylon Bagel & Restaurant, owner Adnan Ahmed and his wife dish out Middle Eastern staples like hummus and chicken shawarma — but it’s the chewy bagels that keep customers coming back. Ahmed and his wife, who opened the restaurant three years ago, love making bagels while offering dishes from their homeland of Iraq. Customers can choose from 14 different bagels, including pumpernickel and everything, and a variety of freshly made cream cheese spreads, including strawberry and olive.

📍475 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd., Sewell, N.J. 08080, 856-270-5463, 🌐 hudahbabylon.com

Rey Bagel Bistro

Since 2016, Rey Cruz has been serving bagels to Marlton locals and visitors alike. The bagels are first boiled, then baked in a big brick oven. The result is a crunchy exterior that compliments the moist interior. Up front, baskets are filled with a variety of flavors, including poppy and everything. We recommend the lox bagel piled high with tomato, onion, fresh lox, and capers.

📍101 NJ-73, Marlton, N.J. 08053,📞 856-334-8108, 🌐 reybagelbistro.blizzfull.com

K&A Bagel Cafe

While Katie Cunningham stocks monster romance novels at her Collingswood bookshop, her husband, Andrew, runs their bagel shop in Cherry Hill. Inside K&A Bagels, named after the couple, bagel flavors include sesame and everything, along with specialties like pesto and jalapeño cheddar. From the inventive schmears (think lemon meringue) and seasonal sandwiches (think Jersey tomato caprese), K&A Bagels stays busy with regulars popping in for a bagel — or a dozen — throughout the day.

📍1426 Rt-70 E, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034,📞 856-330-4540, 🌐 instagram.com/kabagelcafe

Victoria’s Bagel Bistro

It’s been over 20 years since Victoria Feehan opened her bagel shop in Mount Laurel — and the morning wave of customers remains the same, long and loyal. Victoria’s Bagel Bistro offers 20 flavors to choose from, including Asiago and cinnamon raisin. La Colombe coffee is available near the order pickup station. Swing by between noon and 2 p.m. to avoid the crowds, and stick around till closing for giveaways of extra menu items.

📍3131 NJ-38, Mount Laurel Township, N.J. 08054,📞 856-222-1200, 🌐 victoriasbagelbistro.com

Westmont Bagels

A staple in Westmont for more than 30 years, Westmont Bagels is known for its bagels. For something sweet, consider their blueberry, chocolate chip, or French toast; alternatively, egg, garlic, onion, and jalapeño cheddar will curb those savory cravings. Cream cheese schmears are all housemade and generously spread. Philly’s own Bean2Bean coffee is also on the menu.

📍674 W. Cuthbert Blvd., Haddon Township, N.J. 08108 (Westmont Shopping Plaza),📞 856-854-1198, 🌐 westmontbagel.com