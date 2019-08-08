Pollution, Safety Problems at South Jersey Blueberry Farms

The N.J. Department of Environmental Protection issued water pollution violations last month to five blueberry farms in Hammonton and neighboring Mullica Township. Those municipalities in 2018 cited eight farms for using storage sheds for unpermitted migrant housing.

Click on the map for more information.

SOURCES: N.J. Department of Environmental Protection; Mullica Township; Town of Hammonton

Staff Graphic