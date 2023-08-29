Man and woman are arrested after more than 30 dead dogs are found inside a Burlington County home

A man and woman have been charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child after more than 30 dead dogs were found inside a Burlington County home, police said Tuesday.

Evesham Township police responded Monday to the 600 block of Main Street after someone reported that there were multiple sick or malnourished dogs at the residence, the township police said on Facebook.

Police called the conditions inside the home “despicable.”

A child living in the home was removed by police and placed in the custody of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which is now also investigating the case, police said.

Brandon Leconey, 32, and Rebecca Halbach, 35, were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leconey was being held at the Burlington County jail pending a court appearance. Halbach was taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical condition, and was expected to be jailed afterward, police said.

At the home, police found 14 live dogs along with numerous cats and rabbits. Nine of the live dogs, including several in “extremely poor health,” were transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, police said. One of the dogs had to be euthanized.

Police said that as many as 100 dogs had died at the home, and many were suspected of being buried on the property or were among the more than 30 deceased dogs found inside the residence.

The investigation was ongoing and additional charges were expected to be filed, police said.

Anyone with information for the investigation, including who provided animals to the residents of the home, can contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.