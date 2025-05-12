Prosecutors say South Jersey man shared child porn, filmed himself having sex with dogs

A Burlington County man is facing child porn and animal cruelty charges after an investigation uncovered a trove of illegal videos.

Hunter Roy, 26, of Maple Shade, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts involving the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Roy’s online activities. An investigation discovered Roy distributed more than 9,000 files “depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child,” some of which he sent to an underage boy, officials said.

Officials also said Roy made recordings of himself engaging in “sexual acts” with at least two dogs, including a Rottweiler, and traded them online for others.

Roy is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.