A 22-year-old man was charged with murder in the January shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Maple Shade, authorities said Tuesday.

Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of Clementon, was taken into custody Monday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and was being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance, authorities said.

Macklin-Goodwine allegedly shot Ezekiel Sanders Jr. in the chest and arm on Jan. 16 in the parking lot of the Fox Meadows apartments, where Sanders lived, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher said in a statement.

Sanders was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, where he later died.

Macklin-Goodwine also was charged with robbery and related weapons offenses.

Bradshaw said the investigation is ongoing.