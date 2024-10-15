Six large vehicles involved in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County

Multiple people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving six large vehicles late Tuesday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, the New Jersey State Police said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., state troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the turnpike near Exit 7 in Bordentown Township.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers, a transit bus, a flatbed truck, a box truck, and a transit van, the state police said.

“Non-life-threatening injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time,” the state police said.

Traffic on the northbound lanes was blocked for the investigation but the lanes have since been reopened.