At least 10 injured in school bus collision in South Jersey

At least 10 people were transported to area hospitals after a school bus was hit by a work truck Tuesday afternoon in Burlington County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 2:55 p.m. at Hawkin and Skeet Roads in Medford Township.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, an emergency dispatcher said.

Images from TV helicopter video shows the work truck apparently struck the bus on the driver’s side. The bus markings indicated it was from the Burlington County Institute of Technology, a high school.

A representative from the high school could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.