Camden Diocese settles with survivors of sexual abuse for $180 million

The Diocese of Camden has reached a settlement with more than 300 survivors of clergy sexual abuse to establish a $180 million fund, the diocese and lawyers for the survivors announced Tuesday.

A settlement of $87.5 million funded by the diocese and related Catholic entities had been previously negotiated. The new total includes funds from various insurers that insured the diocese in the past. Camden’s diocese had declared bankruptcy in 2020 over a wave of sex abuse lawsuits.

Camden Bishop Joseph A. Williams said that the proposed plan establishes a trust of $180 million and is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Once that has happened, the money will be made available to resolve all claims of abuse, Williams said.

The United States Bankruptcy Court in 2024 approved a reorganization plan proposed by the diocese and a settlement committee that included the $87.5 million.

“For the survivors of South Jersey, this day is long overdue and represents a milestone in their journey toward restored justice and the healing and recognition they have long sought and deserve,” Williams said.

“To each one of those survivors, I would like to say: Thank you for your courage in coming forward. Without your bravery and persistence, this new day would not have dawned. I am profoundly sorry for what you have suffered,” he said.

“It was a grave sin and a devastating betrayal of the trust you placed in the Church that you loved. I cannot remove the scars you carry nor restore the innocence you lost, but on behalf of my predecessors and the faithful of Camden I can say clearly and without reservation: We believe you, we are sorry and we are committed to walking a different path going forward with you, God willing, at our side,” the bishop said.

Greg Gianforcaro, one of the lawyers for the survivors, said: “After decades of being ignored and dismissed, survivors of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Camden have finally reached a measure of accountability. Their persistence in standing up to those who harmed them made this moment possible.”

Trusha Goffe, another attorney for the survivors, said: “Today’s settlement with the Diocese of Camden marks the final step in a long and hard-fought legal battle. This achievement belongs to the survivors, whose courage in endlessly standing up for truth and accountability is nothing short of triumphant.”