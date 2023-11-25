Link copied to clipboard
Camden fire damages 5 homes and forces evacuation of residents; no injuries reported
The three-alarm fire was in the Centerville section of Camden and spread through five attached homes on the 600 block of Ware Street, officials said.
Two of the houses were occupied, and all of the residents were evacuated without injuries.
The fire is under investigation, city officials said.