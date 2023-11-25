Skip to content
Camden fire damages 5 homes and forces evacuation of residents; no injuries reported

The three-alarm fire was in the Centerville section of Camden and spread through five attached homes on the 600 block of Ware Street, officials said.

File photo of a Camden Fire Department ladder truck
File photo of a Camden Fire Department ladder truck

A three-alarm fire in the Centerville section of Camden spread through five attached homes on the 600 block of Ware Street late Friday, city officials said.

Two of the houses were occupied, and all of the residents were evacuated without injuries.

The fire is under investigation, city officials said.