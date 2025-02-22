Major fire at Camden recycler under control, but shelter-in-place request remains

A four-alarm fire at a metal recycling facility in Camden that sent a plume of black smoke over the city Friday night and could be seen from neighborhoods across the river in Philadelphia is under control but a voluntary shelter-in-place request remained in place Saturday.

Vincent Basara, a Camden City spokesperson, said the flames at EMR Metal Recycling off Second and Front Streets that erupted around rush hour Friday had been extinguished by 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Up to eight fire departments responded.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen called it a “terrible fire” that burned next to the Bergen Square and Waterfront South neighborhoods, but noted that no one was injured.

“This was a major event and there is still an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of this fire,” Carstarphen said in a statement. “I wanted to thank all of our first responders who tirelessly worked to keep the city and region safe.”

Camden residents were asked to voluntarily remain in their homes. Some took up an offer by EMR to stay at the Hilton Garden Inn in Camden and the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were both on scene and testing the air for any pollution into Saturday. The heaviest fire was between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. when particulate matter was detected.

Though the air appeared clear Saturday morning, according to Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen, the shelter-in-place request remained until additional EPA resting results were returned.

Officials at EMR Recycling could not be reached immediately for comment. An Inquirer reporter seeking comment was asked to leave the property Saturday morning by security.

The U.K.-based EMR has its U.S. headquarters in Camden, and its scrap metal recycling operation sprawls across the waterfront. The company specializes in recycling autos and boats. It sells auto parts and bundles scrap for bulk sales.

EMR purchased Camden Iron & Metal in 2008.

In 2015, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved $253 million in tax incentives over 10 years for EMR Eastern LLC to build out the Camden facility. The company’s CEO, Joe Balzano, is son of Joseph A. Balzano, who ran the South Jersey Port Corporation for decades and died in 2011.

EMR has been the scene of multiple fires over the years, with the last major fire in 2022, putting it at odds with some neighbors and a local nonprofit, the Center for Environmental Transformation, which filed a complaint against the company in 2022.

According to a 2023 permit with the DEP, EMR operates a metal shredder, and has a scrubber installed to remove pollutants. The operations emit some chemicals, such as tetrachloroethane, trichloroethane, but in small amounts under allowable limits.

Those operations include the ability to shred and magnetically separate 440 tons per hour of products such as automobiles and appliances to produce steel and iron that gets used in steel mills and foundries worldwide.

It also processes other nonmetal products, such as plastic, cloth, glass, and dirt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.