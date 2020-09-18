New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Friday joined Camden officials in asking for the public’s help as authorities look for suspects accused of firing 10 bullets at two county police officers' home late one evening this week while the officers — a married couple — and their 10-day-old baby were inside.
Saying he was “shocked and disgusted by the despicable and cowardly actions” of the shooter or shooters, Murphy urged anyone with information to call the Camden police.
“Thankfully, no one in the family was hurt,” Murphy said at a news conference in Trenton. “But now we need to find those responsible for this heinous act and bring them to justice.”
The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in East Camden, where police say at least two suspects fired 10 shots at the house — with six bullets penetrating the structure and two going through the front door — while the officers and their newborn baby were on the second floor of the home. No one was injured.
The officers, both born and raised in Camden, have worked for the police department for four years and two years, respectively, and were on family medical leave with their newborn at the time of the shooting.
Police said detectives identified a 1998 dark purple Honda Odyssey with a temporary paper tag in the area during the shooting. On Thursday morning, they found the abandoned minivan a few blocks away, and towed the vehicle for further investigation.
While a motive remains unknown, Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki told reporters Thursday that the incident was a “targeted attack” on the officers' house.
“It hurts," he said. "I have 400 officers, and everybody’s hurt at this point. There’s a lot of anxiety, I’m not going to let three people or four people change what’s going on here in Camden.”
On Thursday evening, FBI and ATF investigators joined state and local authorities in the search and were canvassing the neighborhood for anyone who might have seen anything or recognized the shooters, said Mike Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia office, which also covers South Jersey.
“Obviously, anyone who opens fire on a private home is a threat,” he told reporters Thursday. “Add to that the possibility that someone may have targeted law enforcement, it poses a true threat to the citizens of Camden.”
A reward of $20,000 for information leading to arrest of the perpetrators has been offered by the FBI, ATF, and local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 218. Anyone with information on the shooting or vehicle can call Camden Police at 856-757-7042 or the Citizen’s Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
“Our police are not just the women and men who protect our communities,” Murphy said. “In many cases, they are members of the very communities where they serve. They are our friends. They are our neighbors.”
