Gov. Murphy: Yes, Central Jersey does exist

It’s been settled: Central Jersey does exist — at least according to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Murphy just signed a bill that will require the Division of of Travel and Tourism to redraw its tourism maps to include that mythical land that is Central Jersey. The region will include Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties “at minimum,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Other promotional materials, such as the VisitNJ.org website, will also have to include references to the now very real region.

In other words, the bill isn’t about settling a debate as old as pork roll versus Taylor ham, but rather boosting the economy.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A new law would require Central Jersey to be promoted on state tourism maps — if they can find it

“Tourism is a vital part of our state’s economy and many of our communities rely upon visitors to support local small businesses,” said N.J. Secretary of State Tahesha Way. This legislation is an investment in the future of Central Jersey communities and will strengthen the region’s ability to draw new and returning guests.”

The debate over Central Jersey’s mere existence is as old as the colonies: New Jersey was formerly two territories — East and West Jersey — which was demarcated by the same diagonal line that splits the north and south of the state today (and separates Giants fans from Eagles diehards).

Until now, Central Jersey has only really existed in the minds of the people who live there and claim the area has a distinct culture -- it’s a blob of college towns and people who make it very clear to not associate them with New York City or Philadelphia.

Gov. Murphy is one of those people. Hailing from Middletown Township, Murphy broke a Jersey-sized piece of the internet when he repped the region in his 2018 inaugural speech. He would later go on to compare Central Jersey to a “mythical kingdom, like Camelot” in an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The region has a rich history dating back to the American Revolution ... is home to some of the nation’s leading public universities and host to beautiful agricultural landscapes,” said Murphy. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share these wonders with the world.”