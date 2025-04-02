Cherry Hill and Camden County GOP bosses clash | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

This week, we look at how the Cherry Hill GOP chair has become the loudest critic of Camden County GOP Chair Kimberley Stuart, share details about how you can get free seeds from the Cherry Hill Public Library, and hear about the reopening of a key footbridge behind Knollwood Drive.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Kimberley Stuart has been chair of the Camden County GOP for less than a year, but she’s already ruffled some feathers — including those of Cherry Hill’s own GOP Chair, Jeffrey Land.

One of the biggest controversies? Attendance at Stuart’s monthly committee meetings. Land calls the meetings “happy hours,” and argues that they’re more like pep rallies than business meetings.

Before Stuart began hosting these meetings, volunteer municipal committee members didn’t have an obligation to attend county events. But Stuart used attendance as a requirement to vote at the Republican convention in March, where the Camden County GOP endorsed the anti-establishment Bill Spadea for governor.

“It was the faction that elected her that actually got the say in that rigged convention vote,” said Land, who supports Spadea’s competitor Jack Ciattarelli.

Read more about how Stuart used the endorsement process to shake up the county GOP.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill school board members and Superintendent Kwame Morton are encouraging community members to speak to their local legislators after state aid funding was cut for a second year. Board President Gina Winters testified at a State Assembly Budget Committee hearing about the issue, calling it “a crisis with no end in sight.” (70 and 73)

🍽️ On our Plate

Asad’s Hot Chicken is opening Friday at the Woodcrest Shopping Center, and if you go between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on opening day, you can get free food. (Patch) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Take our new quiz to get three recommendations from The 76, our annual list of the most vital restaurants in our area and across the river.

🎳 Things to Do

📺 Game show palooza: This isn’t just your standard trivia night. Test out your trivia skills at an “interactive, high-energy showdown,” hosted weekly on Wednesday nights starting this week. ⏰ Wednesdays at 6 p.m., starting Wednesday, April 2 📍 P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant

🪄 Dinner and a magic show for the kids: Wild Child Play Company is hosting a dinner and magic night, featuring Ken the Magician, and food from Gaetano’s Steaks Subs and Pizza and Superbloom Bake Shoppe. ⏰ Friday, April 4, 5-7 p.m. 💸 $20 for children, $15 for adults📍 Wild Child Play Company

🛍️ Passover pop-up sale: Hosting or attending a seder? Franny’s Gift Shop at Temple Beth Sholom will host a pop-up sale this Sunday with hostess gifts, ways to make your seder more interactive, table runners, and more. ⏰ Sunday, April 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.📍 Temple Beth Sholom

🐰 Spring Splash and Bunny Bash: Macaroni KID Cherry Hill is hosting a bunny pool party, an afternoon of swimming (in an indoor pool), games, crafts, and photos with the Easter Bunny. ⏰ Sunday, April 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m. 💸 $20 per child 📍 Kids First Swim School

🎶 An afternoon of music: The Chamber Ensembles of Cherry Hill East will perform an afternoon concert on Tuesday. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, April 8, 2-3 p.m. 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🎵 Make your summer plans: From May through September, the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will feature artists across many musical genres. Take a look through the Courier-Post’s list, and get your tickets.

🏡 On the Market

This 3-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home has vinyl fencing, a renovated kitchen with an open-concept first floor, and an outdoor shed. The backyard also has an in-ground pool, hot tub, playground set, and fire pit area. It’s also energy efficient, according to the listing, and has solar panels. The home is listed for $475,000, and you can see it at an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.