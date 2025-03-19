PATCO’s Franklin Square station finally has a reopening date

PATCO’s Franklin Square Station, closed since 1979, will reopen to passengers next month after a yearslong $30 million restoration.

Opening day will be April 3, according to PATCO officials.

Franklin Square Station opened in 1936 but struggled to find ridership. It opened and closed several times throughout its history.

The transit agency told The Inquirer in 2023 that it hopes the new revamp will draw 1,300 to 1,500 daily riders. They’re banking on the influx of residents in nearby neighborhoods like Old City, where condos and apartments have risen in the decades since the last train opened its doors in Franklin Square.

When the station reopens next month, riders can expect to find more access for those with mobility issues, including an elevator and escalator. Although the previous neon orange aesthetic has been updated with PATCO’s signature red, some vintage details will remain, including 1930s green-and-white tiles that spell out the station’s name.

Franklin Square Station is named for its adjacent 7.5-acre park, one of Philadelphia’s five original public squares set aside in the 1600s by William Penn. The park recently announced its own overhaul, a $7.8 million upgrade that will bring a new playground, a zip line, updated restrooms, and bike lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.