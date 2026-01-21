A teen’s search for her mom’s long-lost demo | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

What would you do to find a long-lost piece of a parent’s past? One Cherry Hill teen has spent four years on such a quest. Here’s why. Also this week, work is underway for a 64-unit affordable apartment project, plus there are more changes at the mall.

A Cherry Hill teenager has embarked on an unlikely journey to find a demo tape her mom recorded with her hardcore band more than 30 years ago.

Charlotte Astor, a 16-year-old East student, has gone down something of a rabbit hole in search of a tangible connection to her mom’s youth, turning up leads across the country.

Everything Astor knows about her 47-year-old mom is from stories, but she wants something more. Astor’s quest has connected her with hundreds of people who have tried to help locate one of just a few dozens copies of the tape, made shortly before the group broke up.

The Inquirer’s Dugan Arnett delves into Astor’s search and the unexpected connections she’s made along the way.

💡 Community News

Township tax bills for the first half of 2026 will be sent out Friday, and residents will have extra time to pay them due to the delayed mailing. There will be an extended grace period until Feb. 18. Work is underway to clear a vacant former residential property at 1991 Route 70 East near Wexford Leas Swim Club. A developer plans to build 64 affordable apartments, including 52 senior independent-living apartments and 12 units for those needing supportive care. (70 and 73) A few mall updates: The Dick’s House of Sport is starting to take shape, with steel framing now rising at the site of the former One Cherry Hill office building. The 120,000-square-foot store is slated to open sometime this year. And inside the mall, plus-size women’s clothing brand Torrid and accessories and apparel retailer Michael Kors recently closed their doors. (42 Freeway) The township is hosting two meetings in the next week where residents 55 and older can provide feedback on the ongoing senior needs assessment. About a third of the township’s residents are 55 and older, so officials want to understand their specific needs. The meetings will take place at the library tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

🏫 Schools Briefing

There’s a preschool information session tonight at 6:30 p.m. at West’s new auditorium. And on Tuesday, the Board of Education will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. See the district’s full calendar here. The school district is currently looking to expand its experiential learning program for seniors and is seeking businesses to offer internship-like experiences. Juniors apply and interview for positions and the program runs from September to March. Learn more about the program here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Multinational bakery chain Paris Baguette is targeting a March 15 opening for its Garden State Park location. Known for its pastries, breads, and cakes, the cafe will be located at 951 Haddonfield Rd. next to Nordstrom Rack. (South Jersey Food Scene) Looking to dine out and don’t mind leaving town? Center City Restaurant Week is underway now through Jan. 31, with 120 participating eateries offering fixed-price lunches and dinners, making it the largest lineup since the pandemic.

🎳 Things to Do

🛼 Soda Pop Boba Skate Party: K-Pop fans won’t want to miss this themed skate party, which will feature the popular Korean music, along with Top 40 hits. Popping boba flights will also be available for $9. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission, plus $6 skate rental 📍Hot Wheelz

☪️ Create and Celebrate: Kids ages 7 to 12 can make crafts inspired by Muslim culture and traditions as part of the library’s Muslim Heritage Month for Kids series. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Public Library

🎶 Wicked Drag Brunch: Performers will dress as characters from the iconic Broadway show-turned-movie and belt out favorite tunes. ⏰ Sunday, Jan. 25, 2:30-5 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍Vera

🏡 On the Market

This five-bedroom Voken Tract home has undergone a full makeover, giving it a sleek and bright interior offset by black accents. The home has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a wine bar, and an open-concept dining and sitting area that flows into the kitchen, which features a 12-foot island, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a stone-tiled backsplash, and professional-grade appliances. There are five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, and double vanity. Other features include a finished basement, an in-ground pool, and outdoor dining and entertaining areas.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.3M | Size: 4,030 SF | Acreage: 0.95

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

