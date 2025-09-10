Former East assistant principal sues district | Inquirer Cherry Hill
Plus, Jihaad Campbell’s grandfather, a Cherry Hill resident, is proudly sporting his Eagles jersey around town.
Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋
A former East administrator whose contract was not renewed earlier this year is suing the school district over what he says is targeted retaliation. Also this week, Jihaad Campbell’s grandfather is proudly sporting his grandson’s Eagles jersey around town, Pop Mart is celebrating its recent opening at the mall, and a new fitness studio is expanding to Cherry Hill.
It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Former Cherry Hill High School East Assistant Principal David Francis-Maurer is suing the school district after his contract was not renewed earlier this year.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Francis-Maurer alleges he was subjected to discrimination and a “calculated campaign of targeted retaliation” after blowing the whistle on discriminatory behavior by a top administrator and failures to follow safety protocols, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
In May, students staged a walkout in protest of the district’s action not to keep Francis-Maurer on.
Read more about his lawsuit against the district here.
💡 Community News
In advance of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Jewish War Veterans of Cherry Hill and the South Jersey Men’s Club recently honored those that lost their lives that day by placing 2,977 American flags outside the Katz Jewish Community Center. It’s an increasingly important act to members of both organizations, given that more than a third of the nation’s population is now too young to remember that day. The township will host its own ceremony tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at the fire department headquarters on Marlkress Road to honor first responders. Read more about how Jewish War Veterans of Cherry Hill and the South Jersey Men’s Club honored the fallen here.
Heads up for drivers: North Park Drive will remain closed between Cuthbert Boulevard and McClellan Avenue through Sunday for roadwork. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access.
Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell’s grandfather loves to sport his grandson’s jersey around town and tell strangers: “My grandson plays for the Eagles.” Mark and his wife, Carol, both Cherry Hill residents, helped instill a love of football in the Eagles’ first-round draft pick, who tossed a ball around at their Winslow home as a child. Read more about the Campbells in this profile from Inquirer reporter Olivia Reiner.
The battle over who should fill 71 of the 74 representative seats that Cherry Hill sends to the Camden County party committee remains unclear after the South Jersey Progressive Democrats on Friday asked the state appeals court to reverse a preliminary injunction that prevents them from filling those seats. A three-member slate of progressives defeated the 74-member George Norcross-backed Camden County Democratic Committee Inc. in the primary and have been battling over who should fill those seats since. (70 and 73)
Pop Mart, the maker behind popular toy Labubus, recently opened at the Cherry Hill Mall and is celebrating by releasing new drops on its app throughout the week. The new shop, which opened on Sept. 1, spans 2,500 square feet and is located next to Abercrombie & Fitch and PacSun.
A new fitness studio is coming to Cherry Hill later this year. Bodyrok, a hybrid pilates franchise that has a location in Glassboro, is planning to open in Towne Place at Garden State Park on Haddonfield Road. Bodyrok is known for its 45-minute classes, including Core & Cardio, Buns & Guns, and Cardio Sculpt. An official opening date for the new location hasn’t been set yet.
Demolition of office building One Cherry Hill is complete and construction is expected to begin this fall on the new Dick’s House of Sport that will rise in its place. Mall owner PREIT is focusing on site preparation and the permitting process as its next phase of development for what will be a 120,000-square-foot experiential store, complete with a climbing wall, golf simulators, a running track, and batting and soccer cages. (The Sun Newspapers)
Ahead of Halloween, Cherry Hill Public Library is collecting costume donations for a Halloween Costume Swap that will take place next month. Starting Monday, you can drop off kids’ and adults’ costumes in the Youth Services section on the upper level of the library. On Oct. 15, members of the community can then browse and take one they like. You don’t need to donate to participate in the swap.
This month’s township trail cleanup is taking place Saturday. Sign up to volunteer here.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Back-to-school events are in full swing, with more planned tonight through next Friday. See the full calendar here.
Cherry Hill middle school students now have a junior high school model. The new model is part of a cost-saving plan and creates more flexibility. Some parents like Toni Damon were a little nervous about the switch, but her 11-year-old had a “great” first day, she said.
East ranks No. 69 in the state for its students’ combined SAT math and reading and writing scores, based on 2023-24 data. Students scored a combined average of 1,186 (587 math, 599 reading and writing) out of 1,600 points, putting them above the state average of 1,049 (519 math, 530 reading and writing). West, meanwhile, came in No. 223 in the state for a combined average score of 1,050 (506 math, 544 reading and writing). (NJ.com)
🍽️ On our Plate
Australian competitive eater James Webb was in town last week, challenging himself to devour a pile of 80 Korean fried chicken wings at Dolsot House, along with spicy bulgogi. He documented his time at the Korean barbecue joint on Marlton Pike. See how long it took to devour the dish here.
🎳 Things to Do
🍲 Senior Festival: Township residents 55 and over can get information on local resources, enjoy a meal, and participate in activities. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Holiday Inn Philadelphia-Cherry Hill by IHG
✒️ 5th Annual Cherry Hill Tattoo Expo: Check out the works of talented artists or get inked yourself. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12-Sunday, Sept. 14, times vary 💵 $20 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia
🍔 Annual Family Day at the Legion: Enjoy live music from Deakinzeke, food, games like cornhole and horseshoes, plus a raffle. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, noon-4 p.m. 💵 $30 in advance, $35 at the door 📍 American Legion Post 372
🏐 Teen Volleyball: Kids in grades 6-12 can play volleyball in the library’s backyard, weather permitting. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library
🦅 Eagles vs. Chiefs Tailgate Skate: Get game day ready with this Eagles-themed skate event, where you can get $2 off admission for sporting your team’s gear. There will also be burgers, hot dogs, and ICEEs available for purchase. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission 📍 Hot Wheelz
🏡 On the Market
Located in Barclay Farm, this 1962 home has undergone a number of updates, including the addition of a new primary suite. Located on the second floor, the new suite has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a window, its own flex space that could be used as an office, sitting room, or nursery, and a bathroom with a large walk-in tile shower. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, including the original primary suite. The first floor has a formal living room with custom lighted built-ins, a dining room, a den with a brick fireplace, a breakfast room, and a renovated kitchen. Other features include a mud room, a finished basement, and a deck out back that leads to a fenced yard. There’s an open house Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $695,000 | Size: 2,878 SF | Acreage: 0.22
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.
📈 Cherry Hill market report
Median listing price: $499,000 (up $16,500 from July) 📈
Median sold price: $485,000 (down $5,000 from July) 📉
Median days on the market: 34 (same as July) 📊
This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for August from realtor.com.
🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.