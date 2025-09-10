Former East assistant principal sues district | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

A former East administrator whose contract was not renewed earlier this year is suing the school district over what he says is targeted retaliation. Also this week, Jihaad Campbell’s grandfather is proudly sporting his grandson’s Eagles jersey around town, Pop Mart is celebrating its recent opening at the mall, and a new fitness studio is expanding to Cherry Hill.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Former Cherry Hill High School East Assistant Principal David Francis-Maurer is suing the school district after his contract was not renewed earlier this year.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Francis-Maurer alleges he was subjected to discrimination and a “calculated campaign of targeted retaliation” after blowing the whistle on discriminatory behavior by a top administrator and failures to follow safety protocols, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

In May, students staged a walkout in protest of the district’s action not to keep Francis-Maurer on.

Read more about his lawsuit against the district here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Back-to-school events are in full swing, with more planned tonight through next Friday. See the full calendar here. Cherry Hill middle school students now have a junior high school model. The new model is part of a cost-saving plan and creates more flexibility. Some parents like Toni Damon were a little nervous about the switch, but her 11-year-old had a “great” first day, she said. East ranks No. 69 in the state for its students’ combined SAT math and reading and writing scores, based on 2023-24 data. Students scored a combined average of 1,186 (587 math, 599 reading and writing) out of 1,600 points, putting them above the state average of 1,049 (519 math, 530 reading and writing). West, meanwhile, came in No. 223 in the state for a combined average score of 1,050 (506 math, 544 reading and writing). (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

Australian competitive eater James Webb was in town last week, challenging himself to devour a pile of 80 Korean fried chicken wings at Dolsot House, along with spicy bulgogi. He documented his time at the Korean barbecue joint on Marlton Pike. See how long it took to devour the dish here.

🎳 Things to Do

🍲 Senior Festival: Township residents 55 and over can get information on local resources, enjoy a meal, and participate in activities. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Holiday Inn Philadelphia-Cherry Hill by IHG

✒️ 5th Annual Cherry Hill Tattoo Expo: Check out the works of talented artists or get inked yourself. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12-Sunday, Sept. 14, times vary 💵 $20 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia

🍔 Annual Family Day at the Legion: Enjoy live music from Deakinzeke, food, games like cornhole and horseshoes, plus a raffle. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, noon-4 p.m. 💵 $30 in advance, $35 at the door 📍 American Legion Post 372

🏐 Teen Volleyball: Kids in grades 6-12 can play volleyball in the library’s backyard, weather permitting. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🦅 Eagles vs. Chiefs Tailgate Skate: Get game day ready with this Eagles-themed skate event, where you can get $2 off admission for sporting your team’s gear. There will also be burgers, hot dogs, and ICEEs available for purchase. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission 📍 Hot Wheelz

🏡 On the Market

Located in Barclay Farm, this 1962 home has undergone a number of updates, including the addition of a new primary suite. Located on the second floor, the new suite has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a window, its own flex space that could be used as an office, sitting room, or nursery, and a bathroom with a large walk-in tile shower. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, including the original primary suite. The first floor has a formal living room with custom lighted built-ins, a dining room, a den with a brick fireplace, a breakfast room, and a renovated kitchen. Other features include a mud room, a finished basement, and a deck out back that leads to a fenced yard. There’s an open house Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $695,000 | Size: 2,878 SF | Acreage: 0.22

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $499,000 (up $16,500 from July) 📈 Median sold price: $485,000 (down $5,000 from July) 📉 Median days on the market: 34 (same as July) 📊

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for August from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.