East students stage walkout | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Students at Cherry Hill East staged a walkout this week in protest of the decision not to renew a widely beloved administrator’s contract. Also this week, we stopped by the newly-opened Heng Seng Noodles to sample some of its signature dishes, and we share a handful of events to explore heading into Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday morning, Cherry Hill High School East students staged a walkout to express their grievances that Assistant Principal David Francis-Maurer’s contract had not been renewed for the upcoming academic year.

Several hundred students participated in the demonstration, which took place after state testing, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

The students made their way to the athletic field in a show of support for the educator who “is always seen walking in the halls with a smile on his face.” That’s according to the petition created by sophomore Leah Molavi that had garnered over 600 signatures to keep Francis-Maurer’s job as of Tuesday afternoon.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill schools are closed Friday for an in-service day, as well as Monday, for Memorial Day.

🍽️ On our Plate

The much-anticipated Heng Seng Noodles opened last week in Hung Vuong Plaza. The restaurant is the brainchild of the Huong siblings, who scouted the spot as a companion to their parents’ South Philly eatery. It has a “comfy bistro” vibe and a “far more ambitious menu,” and serves up dishes like a breakfast bowl, fried rice congee, and dry noodles, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. Reyta’s Filipino Cuisine clocked in at No. 17 in a NJ.com ranking of the best Filipino restaurants in the Garden State. The outlet called out the Haddonfield-Berlin Road eatery’s boodle flights, which are banana leaves topped with rice and other food. The Bahama Breeze at the Cherry Hill Mall is now the lone outpost of the Caribbean-inspired chain in the state after the company announced it was closing four other restaurants in New Jersey. (Courier Post)

🎳 Things to Do

🛝 Funbox Bounce Park: Billed as the world’s largest bounce park, the 25,000-square-foot inflatable pop-up includes a 23-foot slide, an obstacle course, and more. ⏰ Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through July 20 💵 Prices vary 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🌮 Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festival: Eight food trucks serving lobster rolls, tacos, hot dogs, and more will gather for this festival that also includes a performance from Garden State musician Oliver Dagum. ⏰ Thursday, May 22, 5:30 - 8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Croft Farm

🛼 National Penny Day: Admission to Hot Wheelz is just a penny during this skate party. ⏰ Friday, May 23, 2-6 p.m. 💵 $.01 admission, $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🤠 Western Rodeo Day Party: Cowboy boots are encouraged at this second-annual Wild West-themed party. ⏰ Sunday, May 25, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $24.71 📍 Vera

🇺🇸 Memorial Day Ceremony: Mayor Dave Fleisher and members of the Township Council will honor fallen service members. The event includes a keynote from retired Brigadier General John DiNapoli. ⏰ Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Municipal Complex War Memorial

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1943, this three-bedroom, Cape Cod-style house has an updated interior, including a modern kitchen and living room. Also on the first floor is the main bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, the home has two additional bedrooms, while downstairs, it has an unfinished basement that can be made into additional living space. A back deck and yard and a detached garage complete the property.

Price: $310,000 | Size: 960 SF | Acreage: .18

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $475,000 (down $2,500 from March) 📉 Median sold price: $495,000 (up $70,000 from March) 📈 Median days on the market: 23 (down five days from March) 📉

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for April from realtor.com.

