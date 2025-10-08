Inside Ensōra, Barclay Farm’s new dessert cafe | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

A new dessert cafe specializing in taiyaki, a popular fish-shaped Japanese cake, has opened. We take a look inside. Also this week, Cherry Hill East has named an interim principal after its last one resigned, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital received a multimillion dollar grant to support mental health emergencies, and an East alum’s unconventional lamb products hit Wegmans shelves.

Cherry Hill’s newest dessert cafe, Ensōra, opened last week in the Barclay Farm Shopping Center, where it’s serving matcha and coffee drinks, soft serve, breakfast sandwiches, and taiyaki, a fish-shaped Japanese cake with sweet and savory fillings.

Owner Michele Lin perfected the recipe to give her taiyaki a chewy, mochi-like texture more unique to Asian culture, she said, which differs from what many other cafes might serve.

With Ensōra, Lin hopes to give South Jersey residents easier access to Japanese desserts and more authentic matcha, having traveled to the country over the summer to select the perfect strain.

Read more about Ensōra and its offerings here.

Cherry Hill’s Board of Education has named Leslie Walker, former Mount Ephraim Public Schools superintendent and Henry C. Beck Middle School assistant principal and teacher, to serve as interim principal of East following Daniel Finkle’s resignation last month.

Walker’s appointment comes around the same time another school district rescinded its employment offer to Finkle, who was set to become principal there in November.

Days before Finkle resigned, he, the Board of Education, and two other top administrators, were named in a lawsuit alleging that the district subjected David Francis-Maurer, a former assistant principal, to discrimination and retaliation, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Read more about the administrative shakeups at East here.

💡 Community News

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital last week received a $4 million state grant to help its emergency department better support its patients with mental health needs. It plans to create a new 4,000-square-foot EmPATH facility adjacent to the emergency department, where it will have dedicated space where patients experiencing a mental or behavioral crisis can be evaluated by specialists. It’s expected to open in 2027. U.S. Sen. Andy Kim last week spoke to constituents about why he sees the government shutdown as a pivotal moment for Democrats to fight back against President Donald Trump, including to protect healthcare for Americans. Read more about what the East alum had to say. A local resident recently tested positive for West Nile virus, marking Camden County’s first detected case of the year. While not usually widespread in New Jersey, health officials say you can protect yourself from the mosquito-borne illness by using approved insect repellents and reducing standing water on your property. South Jersey Local News recently caught up with Tierney Miller, Cherry Hill Public Library’s new director. Miller began in the role in June after being promoted from head of reference and adult services. Her move is part of a number of staff changes, something Miller sees as a positive. Read more about the transitions here. Local lawmakers are hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carman Tilelli Community Center. Sign up to donate here. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election. Learn more and register here. Sunday is the last day to donate costumes to the library’s Halloween costume swap. You can then browse donations next Wednesday and take one you like. You don’t need to donate a costume to take one. The township is hosting its monthly trail cleanup on Saturday. Sign up to volunteer here.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill’s Board of Education will have three seats up for grabs in next month’s election, with five candidates vying to fill them, including a pair of incumbents. (South Jersey Local News) Next Wednesday is the last day to submit an application for the federal school meals program for the current academic year. If an application is not submitted for students previously enrolled, their status will change and require full payment. Read more about the application process here.

🍽️ On our Plate

An East alum’s unconventional lamb products hit the shelves at Wegmans nationwide this week, including in Cherry Hill. Jaclyn Oyola, who graduated in 1996, is the founder of Aussie Select, which specializes in fully cooked lamb charcuterie, roasts, and deli meats that she hopes consumers add to their boards, sandwiches, pizzas, or snack plates. One of the best things The Inquirer’s writers ate this past week included Scudder’s Soul Food Cupcakes from Infinite Catering NJ in Cherry Hill. The savory cornbread cupcakes are piped with candied yam icing and topped with fried shrimp, catfish, or chicken, or grilled shrimp, and seconds are a must, writes Elizabeth Wellington.

🎳 Things to Do

🇬🇧 Redcoats on King’s Highway: Travel back in time to the American Revolution through the perspective of a British solider and British troops. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🇬🇷 Greek Agora Festival: Sample food and wine, experience Greek culture, and listen to music at this annual festival. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church

👜 Designer Bag Bingo: Those 21 and over can play 10 rounds of bingo and vie for designer bags. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. 💵 $35 📍 American Legion Post 372

🏚️ Vera Haunted House: Vera is transforming for spooky season at this themed event, where costumes are encouraged but not required. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 10, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $13.34-$19.03 📍 Vera

👟 Katz JCC POWR 5K/1 Mile Walk for Parkinson’s: Hit the pavement during this benefit run and walk. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m. 💵 $30-$40 📍 Katz JCC

🎼 Opera From Around the Globe: Hear artists perform arias in different languages. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Croft Farm

🥐 Dough and Sip with Mindful Munchkin Sensory Play: Wild Child Play Co. is teaming up with Mindful Munchkin for this session geared toward kids 1 to 12 that includes an hour of open play and a session for kids to make their own creations out of dough. ⏰ Monday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. 💵 $25 📍 Wild Child Play Co.

💃 CHEA 12th Annual Golden Age Prom: Today is the last day to register for this beloved tradition bringing together seniors and high school volunteers for a night of dancing, dining, and music. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 23, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Legacy Club

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom home is located just a short walk from Barclay Farmstead and its trails. Built in 1958, it retains some features that harken back to the past, like wood parquet floors in the foyer and a second-floor bathroom with old-school tiles, but an updated dual vanity. The first floor features an updated kitchen in a white with black and gray color scheme that has counter seating and a pantry. It’s adjacent to an open-concept living and dining area, which features a white brick wall with a fireplace. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with two closets. Downstairs, there’s an additional bedroom, a family room, and laundry. Other features include a covered front porch and a screened-in porch out back. There’s an open house on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $569,000 | Size: 2,176 SF | Acreage: 0.39

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $489,450 (down $9,550 from August) 📉 Median sold price: $480,000 (down $5,000 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 35 (up one day from August) 📈

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for September from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

