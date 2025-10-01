‘Stand your ground,’ constituents urge New Jersey’s Andy Kim as federal shutdown begins

Just hours before Congress passed its deadline to fund the government, Sen. Andy Kim gave an emotional, 20-minute explanation to constituents for why he sees the shutdown as a pivotal moment for Democrats to fight back against President Donald Trump.

“Look, this is going to be a challenge going forward, but it’s a lot that’s at stake,” Kim, a freshman New Jersey Democrat, said during a telephone town hall Tuesday night. “I think it’s worth fighting for people’s healthcare. I think it’s worth fighting for people to have affordability in their lives and to fight against the lawlessness that’s out there.”

Democrats are banking on their base — and some people in the middle — taking their side in the government shutdown, even as the party mounts its challenge with very little leverage and as President Donald Trump threatens federal layoffs that could make an already painful situation worse.

Democrats are making a pitch that they’re taking a hard line to protect healthcare for millions of Americans by tying their votes to restoring Medicaid cuts and extending expiring health subsidies.

Republicans, in turn, blame Democrats for triggering the shutdown.

Senate rules require a 60-vote threshold on funding legislation, so majority Republicans won’t be able to end the shutdown until they can persuade at least seven Democrats to cross the aisle.

So far, Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) is one of only three Democratic caucus members backing the GOP plan. Kim joined the rest of the party in opposing the measure.

On the call Tuesday, several people told Kim to stay the course.

“I wanted to urge you and for you to urge [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer not to capitulate on this shutdown,” a caller named Laura, from Brick, told him. “Because when you capitulate, it just feeds the beast, and it emboldens Trump, and he’s just going to go further and further and further.”

Barbara, a 64-year-old from Toms River, described herself as the mother of a 25-year-old disabled daughter who relies on Medicare, Medicaid and other disability services.

“We’re going to probably be affected by the shutdown, but I’m not calling to tell you not to do it,” she told Kim. “I’m calling you because … I know that we’re in trouble. I’ve never felt this scared in my life and I want you to stand your ground and do what you can to fight back against all of these things that are not okay. I’m giving you my full support, no matter how much it hurts us.”

It remains to be seen if Democrats hold onto support from a base that they see as angry and scared, especially if the shutdown drags on impacting people’s lives.

Kim, on the call, argued that the party isn’t just seeking funding for Medicaid and to extend healthcare tax credits. He outlined a broader need for the party to push back on Trump for gutting the federal government workforce, sending National Guard troops into U.S. cities and cracking down on free speech.

At times on the call, Kim sounded on the verge of tears as he stressed the personal stakes he felt as he watched his oldest son turn 10, closer to going to college than he is to birth.

“I’m running out of time before he’s off out there on his own,” he said. “And I’m — I’m worried about this, and I honestly, I hate to say this, but the actions that are happening right now in our country, these are actions that are going to have long-term repercussions.”

Kim, who served in the House before becoming a senator, is also a former federal worker. He decided not to take a paycheck during the shutdown. Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are doing the same, including U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Philadelphia) and U.S. Reps. Rob Bresnahan (R., Lackawanna) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks).

“I’m not certain how long this will go for, and I just have to say, ‘I’m sorry,’ to you,” Kim said. “You deserve better, and you should not be treated this way.”