Cherry Hill Mall now requires minors to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Saturday nights

Cherry Hill Mall has implemented a new chaperone policy that requires minors to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Saturday nights.

The rule, referred to as a “Parental Supervision Policy” on the mall’s website, was officially put into place over the weekend. As part of the policy, mall visitors under 18 need to be with a parent or guardian who is 21 or older starting at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Advertisement

“This policy, which is aligned with similar measures at other regional malls, is aimed at ensuring a secure and enjoyable shopping environment for all visitors,” mall officials said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to enforce the guidelines and support a positive experience for our guests.”

The policy applies to the entire facility, including parking lots, garages, walkways, and corridors leading to the mall, though stores with exterior entrances are excluded, according to the mall’s website. Mall security personnel will enforce the policy starting at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and may request proof of age from visitors.

Per the policy, parents or guardians aged 21 or older can escort up to four youths, but at least one of them must be their child.

Teens employed at the mall can still get into the facility without a parent or guardian, but will need to have proof of employment, the policy states. Additionally, teen workers will have to go directly to their workplace and leave the mall at the end of their shift if it concludes after 4 p.m. on a Saturday.

Unsupervised minors in the mall while the policy is in effect will be asked to leave. Those who refuse to leave could be prosecuted for trespassing, the policy says.

» READ MORE: Is Cherry Hill Mall the suburb’s center of gravity? Not by a long shot.

The policy comes following an incident at Cherry Hill Mall last month in which two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, the Courier-Post reports. Police said a fight broke out between two groups of shoppers, most of whom were juveniles who did not live in Cherry Hill, the outlet reported.

A number malls in the area, including the Deptford Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, and the Fashion District, have employed similar policies in recent years.