Does Roy Rogers still have the goods? | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

The Roy Rogers buzz continues, but does the food live up to the hype? Also this week, the owner of Classic Cake is serving up his sweets at a new restaurant, a Cherry Hill native made her debut on The Voice, and Halloween events are cropping up — and we’ve got tips for how to save on costumes this year.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

There’s been a lot of hype and nostalgia in recent months surrounding beloved chain Roy Rogers’ return to the region after nearly three decades. But is the food living up to those long ago memories?

The Inquirer’s Tommy Rowan recently ventured to Cherry Hill to see if it recreated what he remembered from childhood roadtrips, and he was pleasantly surprised. The crunch of the fried chicken nailed the texture, he noted, but the biscuit was the star.

While he was mostly pleased with his outing, one item left him a bit disappointed.

Read his take on the nostalgic chain’s return here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: Schools are closed tomorrow in observance of Yom Kippur. The Cherry Hill School District ranks No. 84 in New Jersey, according to Niche’s 2026 Best School Districts list, released this week. The data firm ranked the top 155 districts in the Garden State, taking into account reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education, state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and public school district ratings. SAT and ACT scores were excluded this year.

🍽️ On our Plate

Spanish-Italian restaurant Rhythm & Spirits opened last week above Suburban Station in Philadelphia — and it has a Cherry Hill tie. The new eatery is co-owned by Barry Kratchman, who is also behind Classic Cake on Evesham Road, and Lee Sanchez. Fittingly, Rhythm & Spirits has taken over Classic Cake’s former retail shop. In addition to meatballs, pastas, sandwiches, and pizzas, the restaurant is dishing up Kratchman’s desserts, like pumpkin cheesecake, an old-school Italian rum cake, and a chocolate-hazelnut torte. Birdies Hot Chicken on Route 38 has rebranded to Chicksville Hot Chicken. (South Jersey Food Scene)

🎳 Things to Do

🎃 Pumpkin Picking Hayrides: Get in the fall spirit with a hayride and pumpkin picking. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends only 💵 $7.50 for the hayride, pumpkins are priced by pound 📍 Springdale Farms

🛍️ CHPL Flea Market: Shop from local vendors outdoors at this library fundraiser. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 12) 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🌸 Artist Reception: Flora: Explore three separate series of paintings with a shared focus on flowers. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 5, 2:30-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🍝 Erev Sukkot Spaghetti Dinner and Sukkot Sing-Along Service: Congregation Kol Ami is celebrating the holiday with an outdoor dinner under the stars. ⏰ Monday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. 💵 $6 per person or $18 per family 📍 Congregation Kol Ami

🛼 Jack-O-Skate: This Halloween-themed skate party includes a pumpkin hunt for prizes, and jack-o-lantern snow cones. ⏰ Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $3 admission, $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🏈 Sports Awards at the J: Tickets are on sale now for this event, which includes a keynote address from former Eagle and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $155.25 📍 Katz JCC

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1965 and since updated, this four-bedroom Springdale home has yellow siding offset by black shutters. Inside, it has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room with a fireplace, and a dining room adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen features a Thermador range, granite countertops, and a pantry. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the basement is partially finished. Out back, there’s a spacious patio surrounded by trees.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $649,000 | Size: 2,337 SF

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.