Former students sue schools over sexual abuse | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

It’s been more than 40 years, but six former Cherry Hill students are seeking justice for alleged sexual abuse at the hands of one of their teachers. Several new civil lawsuits have recently been filed, alleging that the district failed to protect those students. Also this week, the community has rallied to support a local baseball league for individuals with disabilities after its gear was stolen, we have more details about the forthcoming Dick’s House of Sport and other new offerings at the mall, plus how a Cherry Hill-born business is grappling with tariffs.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Six former Cherry Hill students have filed civil lawsuits against the school district and school board since 2023, including three filed on Tuesday, alleging they failed to protect them from a former teacher’s sexual abuse.

The male plaintiffs were students at James F. Cooper Elementary, when they allege the abuse occurred at the hands of then-sixth grade homeroom and reading specialist teacher Otto Becken. Becken, who died in 2011, taught them between 1979 and 1983. He resigned in 1984 after being charged with sexually assaulting two male students. The following year, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual misconduct but served no jail time.

The lawsuits, filed in Camden County Superior Court, allege that district employees knew or should have known about the abuse and failed to stop it, with one suit stating that the district “failed in its most basic duties to guard against a predator sexually abusing not just one, but numerous minors,” The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney reports.

The district has denied the allegations in court filings.

A seventh victim is expected to file a lawsuit soon, and one of the lawyers involved in the suits said he expects there could be dozens or even hundreds of other victims.

Read more about the lawsuits here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

After a lengthy debate and public comments, the Cherry Hill Board of Education voted 8-1 Tuesday night to adopt a $256.1 million budget for 2025-26, which will result in a slight increase in taxes for local homeowners. The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney will have more on the impact next week. Post-pandemic, some South Jersey schools are continuing to struggle with absenteeism. Statewide, chronic absenteeism sat at 14.9% for the 2023-24 academic year. In Cherry Hill, chronic absenteeism was up 4% compared to 2018-19.

🍽️ On our Plate

Fast-casual eatery Just Salad is opening a location in Cherry Hill, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer. It has signed a lease at 706 Haddonfield Road in the former MOD Pizza space and plans to open later this year. Just a few months after opening, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Route 70 is acquiring a liquor license. (42 Freeway) Roy Rogers is set to open in early to mid-June at 614 Haddonfield Road, marking the chain’s South Jersey revival. (Patch)

🎳 Things to Do

🍷 Down and Derby Wine Festival: Sample South Jersey wine producers at this fourth annual event that also includes, music, food, and games. Be sure to dress in Derby attire. ⏰ Saturday, May 3, 2-7 p.m. 💵 $15 for designated drivers, $35 for general admission, and $110 for VIP admission 📍 Cooper River Park

💐 Mother’s Day Event: Celebrate Mother’s Day early with Cherry Hill-based Jacqueline’s Flowers & Gifts, which will lead a floral arranging class for moms and kids. ⏰ Sunday, May 4, 1 p.m. 💵 $45-$70 📍 Wild Child Play Co.

🥑 Drinko de Mayo: Three DJs will perform during this Cinco de Mayo-themed brunch event. ⏰ Sunday, May 4, 1 p.m. 💵 $20 admission 📍 Vera

📚 Authors & Artists Expo 2025: Mix and mingle with talented local artists as they showcase their work. Food trucks and music will also be on offer. ⏰ Sunday, May 4, 2-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Carman Tilelli Community Center

🎻 Ensemble Concert: String Quartet: Philly Music Lab String Quartet will perform a Bridgerton-inspired set that blends pop and classical music. ⏰ Sunday, May 4, 3 p.m. 💵 $15 for seniors and students, $20 for general admission 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center

🖼️ Art Blooms Juried Art Exhibit: Opening Reception: Celebrate the opening of the exhibit, peruse the work, and enjoy light refreshments. The juried exhibit will be on display Tuesdays through Thursdays until May 15. ⏰ Tuesday, May 6, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center

🏡 On the Market

Numerous angles and contrasting siding colors make this home stand out. Built in 1989, its contemporary exterior gives way to a spacious interior that has seven bedrooms, including a first-floor primary suite, and five full bathrooms. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, it also has a bonus room that could be used as an office; a finished walk-out basement with a wet bar; plus a great room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a fireplace.

Price: $719,900 | Size: 3,850 SF | Acreage: .21

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $477,500 (up $7,500 from February) 📈 Median sold price: $425,000 (down $67,500 from February) 📉 Median days on the market: 28 (up two days from February) 📈

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for March from realtor.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.