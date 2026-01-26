Trash pickup, school closures, and rescheduled meetings: What you need to know post-snowstorm in Cherry Hill

The largest snowstorm in a decade just hit the Philadelphia area, closing schools and coating the roads with a sheen of slippery white stuff.

Cherry Hill received 7 inches of snow as of Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Garbage and recycling will not be picked up in Cherry Hill today. There will be a one-day delay on all pickups.

Cherry Hill’s township offices, the public library, and the Cherry Hill schools are all closed today. The King’s Christian School and the Y.A.L.E. School in Cherry Hill are also closed, as is the Katz J.C.C.

The township has urged residents to stay off the roads so that crews can continue plowing.

The township council meeting scheduled for tonight has been moved to Wednesday, with the caucus meeting beginning at 7 p.m. and the council meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.

