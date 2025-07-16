Meet the 3 South Jersey Progressive Democrats | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

The political battle has continued to unfold between the Camden County Democratic Committee Inc. and the South Jersey Progressive Democrats, who were in court last week over the results of the June 10 election. A judge ruled in favor of the Norcross-backed CCDC, and the progressives now have less than 45 days to appeal. As the power struggle continues, get to know the three progressive winners of the Cherry Hill county committee election. Also this week, a new veterinary urgent care practice is readying to open, and demolition of office building, One Cherry Hill, continues to make way for a new Dick’s House of Sport.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The names David Stahl, Rena Margulis, and Susan Druckenbrod are likely becoming more familiar to Cherry Hill residents. In a surprise upset last month, the trio, running as South Jersey Progressive Democrats, defeated the 74-person slate from the George Norcross-backed Camden County Democratic Committee Inc.

The CCDC, however, has taken the results to court in a battle over what should happen with the other 71 seats. On Friday, a judge’s ruling in favor of the CCDC upended what seemed to be a straightforward election win.

So, who are these Cherry Hill progressives fighting the Democratic machine? One is a trained actor whose child battles an ultrarare disease. Another is a Stanford University MBA who left the world of finance to become a massage therapist. A third is an educator who has taught ESL (English as a second language).

The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano recently caught up with all three. Read more about them here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed several bills into law aimed at making preschool and kindergarten free for families throughout New Jersey. In case you missed it, Cherry Hill is in the process of expanding its preschool offerings, with a goal of accommodating an estimated 1,700 students by the 2027-28 academic year. (Patch)

🍽️ On our Plate

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is one of the best dim sum spots in the region, according to a recent report from The Infatuation. The website noted that the Haddonfield Road eatery has great dumplings and buns, and suggested ordering the “Lucky 6,” which includes dumplings stuffed with black truffle, scallops, and chicken.

🎳 Things to Do

🖼️ Van Gogh: The Portraits: A master’s of art student at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art will lead a discussion about the evolution of the renowned painter’s works. ⏰ Wednesday, July 16, 7-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

📖 Pop Up Story Time in the Park: A Cherry Hill Public Library librarian will read to kids outdoors, weather permitting. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 10-10:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

⛳ Kelsey’s Kaleidoscope 6th Annual Golf Outing: Hit the links to benefit the Cherry Hill charity on a mission to raise awareness and money for polyarteritis nodosa. ⏰ Monday, July 21, noon 💵 $215 📍 The Legacy Club

🚀 Fly Me to the Moon: The 2024 historical rom-com starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum headlines next week’s Movie Monday. ⏰ Monday, July 21, 2-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🎸 B Street Band: The Bruce Springsteen tribute band headlines next week’s Music Under the Stars. There will also be food trucks and a beer garden. Parking and a shuttle are available at Trinity Presbyterian Church. ⏰ Tuesday, July 22, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🛝 FUNBOX: It’s your last chance to experience the massive bounce house at the Cherry Hill Mall. ⏰ Through Sunday, July 20, hours vary 💵 Varies 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Barclay section of Cherry Hill, the main floor of this 1959 home features a formal living room with an original fireplace, a dining room, and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are four bedrooms on the upper levels, as well as a walk-up attic. A finished lower level is currently used as a family room and also has a half-bathroom and a laundry room. Outside, there’s a deck overlooking a fenced yard, as well as a storage shed.

Price: $560,000 | Size: 2,474 SF

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.