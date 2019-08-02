Amy Undlin (right) and her daughter Taylor, 9, of Haddonfield leave the Candy Jar by 1892 in downtown Collingswood during their "Lights On" shop local week and restaurant week July 31, 2019. Many downtowns in South Jersey have had tough seasons due to the heat that has kept many shoppers indoors. But last week's most recent round of storms hit at an especially bad time and closed many restaurants and businesses.