Police officer shot in Gloucester County

A police officer was shot in Westville, Gloucester County while in pursuit of a suspect Friday afternoon, according to multiple news reports.

Details of the officer’s condition were not immediately available and local law enforcement declined to expand on the circumstances that led to the shooting around 1 p.m.

Tom Gilbert, Acting Chief of Detectives at the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, would only say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police remained at the scene throughout the afternoon as local business owners waited to learn more and law enforcement flooded the scene.

Speaking through attorney Amrita Mohanty, the owner of Delsea Drive convenience store Westville News confirmed someone was shot near his shop. It was unclear who was shot or what led to the shooting.

“His employees are fine and he wasn’t there,” said Mohanty.

Further down the block, an employee at MK Mechanical Services said they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary until police arrived at their door.

“There was a foot chase somewhere behind us,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “And they told us to stay inside and keep the doors locked.”

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation and did not immediately answer requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.