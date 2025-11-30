N.J. Sen. Cory Booker ties the knot with girlfriend Alexis Lewis

After a brief engagement, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and real estate executive Alexis Lewis celebrated their nuptials Saturday in Washington, D.C., after a courthouse wedding last Monday.

The couple, who have been relatively low-key about their relationship, posted the news to Instagram on Sunday, along with a carousel of photos highlighting the two events.

"Overflowing with gratitude. We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families," the couple said in the post. “Hearts full and so grateful.”

Booker, the former mayor of Newark and a former Democratic candidate for president announced the couple’s engagement in September. He and Lewis had been dating for about a year and a half at that point.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker captioned the carousel of photos from the Hawaii beach proposal. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”

He called Lewis “my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Lewis, an executive at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm, previously worked for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. She has an undergraduate degree from New York University and a master’s degree from Cornell University.

Booker admitted to The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema during a June appearance that he had Googled Lewis before going on a blind date with her (although he didn’t name her at the time). The pair was “fixed up by a friend,” he told Mawema.

The only bachelor to run for president in 2020, Booker said on The Shade Room, “I want to be married, I still want to have kids,” adding that “dating [Lewis] has made me so much of a better senator.”

Booker made history in March for giving the longest individual Senate speech delivered in the chamber.

During the Saturday ceremony, which was attended by family only, the New York Times reported, a rabbi and a pastor blessed the couple under a huppah, in a ceremony marking the couple’s faiths — Booker is Christian and Lewis is Jewish.

The couple married officially on Nov. 24, at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark, the Times reported. Their parents witnessed the nuptials and Judge Julien Xavier Neals of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey officiated.