Sen. Cory Booker is giving a marathon speech on the Senate floor opposing Trump as long as he’s ‘physically able’

Sen. Cory Booker is giving a marathon speech on the Senate floor protesting President Donald Trump’s actions as president and sharing anecdotes of Americans who he says have been harmed.

Booker, the senior Democrat from New Jersey, stepped onto the Senate floor Monday at 7 p.m. armed with a large binder of talking points. He was still speaking as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Tonight I rise with the intention of getting in some good trouble. I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able,” Booker said near the beginning of his speech. “I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our nation is in crisis.”

Booker quoted the late civil rights activist, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D., Ga.) who encouraged getting in “good trouble.”

“I think Democrats and Republicans have made a lot of mistakes. No side has a monopoly on the truth. No side has been perfect servants of this country. But what’s happened in the last 71 days is a patent demonstration of a time when John Lewis’ call to everyone has, I think, become more urgent and more pressing.”

Booker’s ongoing remarks are not a filibuster because they don’t come during a debate over a specific bill. But he could disrupt official business if he continues past noon, when the Senate is scheduled to reconvene.

Democrats have grappled with how to oppose Trump’s policies while in the minority in Congress as the party’s base has increasingly called for more action.

Booker’s speech around hour four focused on Trump billionaire adviser Elon Musk and cuts to the federal workforce, as well as concerns that the administration will slash funding for Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

“I don’t need to tell anyone the importance of health care to humanity. Without our health, we would not be able to do anything else we would not be able to provide for our families, spend time with our loved ones, do all of the things that make life worth living. That’s why I’m going to stand here and explain to people what’s going and how our health-care programs are at risk and being undermined,” he said.

By hour eight, Booker blasted recent steps to dismantle the Department of Education and talked about how those funding cuts would impact teachers.

Hour ten focused primarily on immigration and what he called the Trump administration’s dangerous approach to enforcement, which he said is undermining public safety and Americans’ Constitutional rights.

Throughout the speech, some Democratic colleagues joined Booker to ask questions or make statements and give his voice a rest, including Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, (D., Del.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.).

Booker, a one-time presidential candidate with a booming voice and a penchant for oratory, would need to speak for several days to break the record for the longest speech or debate given on the floor.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) blasted then-President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act in 2013 in a speech that lasted 21 hours and 19 minutes.

And according to the New York Times, since 1915, many of the 48 all-night sessions in the chamber — defined as those lasting past 4 a.m. — have gone well over 24 hours.

The longest was a 1960 debate over a civil rights bill that lasted 125 hours and 16 minutes with one 15-minute recess, the Times reported.

What had been an overnight sermon to an audience of a few staffers started getting a steady stream of Democratic colleagues by Tuesday morning.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) thanked Booker for “holding vigil for this country all night.”

Booker said Tuesday morning that he still intended to be standing at noon when the chamber stands for the pledge and a prayer.

No food or beverages other than milk and water are permitted on the Senate floor, and Booker has only taken a few sips of water from the glass in front of him on his desk since he began.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Booker read from constituent letters, including one from a Princeton researcher concerned about cuts to the National Institute of Health.

“I hear you I see you and I’m standing here, in part, because of letters like yours,” he said.

“This is not normal. These are not normal times.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.