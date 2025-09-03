New Jersey’s own Sen. Cory Booker is getting married.

The former Democratic candidate for president took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his forthcoming nuptials to Alexis Lewis, whom he’s been dating for about 16 months, NJ.com reported.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker captioned the carousel of photos from his beach proposal. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”

He continued: “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

The couple have seemingly been private about their relationship and little is known about Lewis; Booker, 56, first alluded to Lewis during media appearances over the summer.

On a June episode of the Andy Cohen Live radio show, titular talk show host Cohen called Booker’s mention of a girlfriend “breaking news.”

“I have a significant other,” the senator responded. “We moved in together, it’s a wonderful thing — she’s a really special, extraordinary person.”

Also that month, appearing on The Shade Room, Booker spilled a bit more: He said the pair were “fixed up by a friend.” Lewis, who works in real estate, was living in Los Angeles at the time, Booker said, but she hails from Washington, D.C.

According to her LinkedIn, Lewis is an executive at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm, and she previously worked for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. She has an undergraduate degree from New York University and a master’s degree from Cornell University. She attended Sidwell Friends School, an elite D.C. prep school whose alumni include Chelsea Clinton and Malia and Sasha Obama.

The former Newark mayor admitted to internet-sleuthing Lewis, whom he did not name and who has stayed out of the public’s eye.

“Who goes on a date anymore without doing a full Google search on somebody?” Booker told The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema. “I got everything I could get on her off the internet, I did not employ the FBI in my dating.”

According to Booker’s interviews, Lewis likes reality TV shows and is not a vegan. (Booker has been a vegetarian since 1992 and vegan since 2014, when he was elected to his first full term in the U.S. Senate.)

Booker — who made history in March for the longest individual Senate speech delivered in the chamber — in a yearslong relationship with actress Rosario Dawson. People reported in 2022 the couple split but remained good friends. Dawson reacted to Booker’s engagement announcement on Instagram, commenting: “Love Love! Congratulations you two! ❤️❤️”

The only bachelor in the 2020 presidential race, Booker has been open about his family ambitions. “I want to be married, I still want to have kids,” he told Mawema.

“Dating [Lewis] has made me so much of a better senator,” he said.