Hide your pets: Coyotes are back on the prowl in North Wildwood

You’ve heard of Pizza Rat. Now get ready for the Boardwalk Slice Coyote.

NJ.com reported a coyote sighting in North Wildwood, NJ earlier this week, just in time to secure a multi-thousand dollar shore house for the summer.

“Coyotes are opportunistic feeders,” the North Wildwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. “As a precaution, please keep your indoor/outdoor cats inside” for the next several days.

The wolf-adjacent animals are apparently annual visitors to the South Shore: There were rumors of a den of coyotes shacking up behind Cape May’s Channel Apartments in 2021 and some were caught running in the night on video in 2022.

Coyotes are nocturnal, and attacks on humans are pretty unlikely. Police advised residents to not approach the animals if spotted, since they can carry infectious (and occasionally fatal) diseases.

Other best practices for co-existing with coyotes?