Stroemel lives on the first block of Fifth Avenue, the residential street near Route 73 where Toby was discovered by his owner, crying in pain and covered in blood on Sept. 17. Police said Stroemel, a heavy equipment operator also known as “Wild Willie," shot Toby with an air rifle and then gave the gun to an acquaintance to hide. The dog was not believed to be on Stroemel’s property when he was shot.