Rep. Donald Norcross is being treated for gallbladder infection and sepsis, doctor says

The staff for U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross said Tuesday that the Camden Democrat was being treated for a gallbladder infection that progressed to sepsis, which is a potentially life-threatening condition, though a doctor said he is responding well to treatment.

Norcross was traveling when he was hospitalized in North Carolina on April 6. He was transferred to Cooper University Health Care the following day, his staff said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Upon his arrival at Cooper, he was diagnosed with a gallbladder infection known as cholangitis that had progressed to sepsis,” Eric Kupersmith, chief physician executive at Cooper University Health Care, said in a statement released by Norcross’ staff.

“The Cooper medical team was able to remove the gallstone and is treating the infection and its complications. Congressman Norcross is responding well to treatment, but faces an extended recovery that could require physical rehabilitation. He remains in intensive care,” Kupersmith said.

Norcross’ offices in Washington and in the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties, remain operational, his staff said.

His social media accounts were active Tuesday.

On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black American to play in Major League Baseball. As players across the MLB wear Robinson’s 42 on their jerseys today, we remember Jackie’s heroic courage and service to our country on and off the field. — Congressman Donald Norcross (@norcross.house.gov) April 15, 2025 at 2:40 PM

“The Congressman is in regular contact with members of his staff and is monitoring circumstances in the Capitol and in the district. He and his family have been touched by the outpouring of support and well-wishes,” his staff said.

The Mayo Clinic describes sepsis as a serious condition in which infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing organ to work poorly. Sepsis can progress to septic shock, which can lead to death. Early treatment of sepsis improves chances for survival, the Mayo Clinic says.